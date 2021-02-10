Kansas volleyball released its seven-game spring schedule on Wednesday. It consists of two conference games against TCU and five non-conference games.
The Jayhawks will begin their spring season March 5 at home against Texas State before finishing their conference slate in a two-game series against TCU, making up for the canceled series during the fall season.
The Jayhawks will play a home-and-home series against Wichita State on March 18 in Wichita, and March 20 in Lawrence. Kansas will then finish the season at home with a two-game series against Arkansas State on April 2 and 3.
"Our team and staff are excited for the opportunity to compete this spring,” head coach Ray Bechard told Kansas Athletics. “We have put together a schedule which will challenge us and allows us to see different styles of play.”
The Jayhawks finished the spring season 5-9, but won four of their last six games, including winning their final two games against Texas Tech.
Kansas also had an impressive match win over conference powerhouse Baylor the first game of the season.