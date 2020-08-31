Kansas volleyball revealed its modified 2020 schedule Friday afternoon, featuring 16 matches against Big 12 opponents.
The 2020 #KUvolleyball schedule is available NOW! 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 ➝ https://t.co/laRGPKd1Cg#RockChalk | @eXploreLawrence pic.twitter.com/VjYaNGhKHT— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) August 28, 2020
The 16-match slate also will be a double round-robin format, meaning the Jayhawks will face each Big 12 team twice this season in doubleheaders. Kansas will start its season at home with matches against Baylor on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26.
"Our team and coaching staff is thrilled to get the opportunity to compete this fall with our fellow members of the Big 12 Conference,” coach Ray Bechard said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “The doubleheader format will allow our team to gain valuable experience against quality teams without risk of using eligibility, a perfect scenario for our volleyball program."
The Big 12 announced Aug. 12 plans to continue with fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic, with volleyball and soccer playing conference-only schedules. Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long added on Aug. 13 that modifying schedules would be a bit tricky — especially since football, volleyball and soccer are in a "high risk" category regarding contact and exposure to COVID-19.
Long and Kansas Athletics have since reconvened and released modified schedules for both the Kansas volleyball and soccer teams. Bechard said in the release he was thankful for the support from Kansas Athletics throughout this process.
"We are very appreciative of the efforts of our administration and staff for creating an environment which places protocols and safety first, allowing our team to best realize the student-athlete experience under our current conditions," Bechard said.
Last season, the Jayhawks went 9-17 overall and 5-11 in conference play. Signature wins for the program came against Kansas State at home, as well as a 3-2 win over Iowa State on Senior Day.
Bechard will look for continued success this season, entering his 23rd year at the helm of the Kansas volleyball program. Bechard has coached the Jayhawks to nearly 400 wins in his tenure (398-269).
The program returns one senior in setter Sara Nielsen. In 2019, Nielsen appeared in all 26 matches, recording a team-high eight double-doubles. The senior ranks 15th all-time in program history with 849 career assists.