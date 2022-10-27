In what began as an impressive match for the Jayhawks against Texas Christian University, Kansas was plagued by errors in later sets to drop the game 3-2 in a reverse sweep.
Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady put on a dazzling offensive performance, accumulating a team-leading 13 kills. Additionally, sophomore setter Camryn Turner notched seven kills and four blocks.
Kansas’ loss brought its overall record to 15-6, its conference record to 5-4, and dropped the Jayhawks to fifth place in Big 12 Conference standings.
The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs showed potential for a good match early on, as they began by trading off kills. Kansas was able to capitalize on two close TCU errors, and found a 9-5 lead, forcing TCU’s first timeout.
Kansas kept their momentum after the break, increasing their lead to 17-9.
TCU tried to fight their way back into the game, but the Jayhawks took advantage of some errors to hold onto their eight-point lead. Eventually sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien secured a 25-17 Jayhawk victory with her second kill.
As the game moved into its second set, Kansas held control over the match: posting a .458 hitting percentage on 14 kills.
Sophomore defensive specialist Molly Schultz tallied the Jayhawks’ second service ace of the match in a 3-0 Kansas run, forcing TCU’s second timeout. Sophomore outside hitter Zoe Hall’s service error marked TCU’s fourth of the game, and led Kansas into a 4-0 run, taking over the set for good and winning 25-12 on an attack error by senior outside hitter Audrey Nalls.
Kansas finished this set with a hitting percentage of .429 while TCU’s mark sat at -.097— a testament to the dominant nature of the Jayhawks’ offense. Elnady led the way with six kills and Dooley held down the defensive side of the ball tallying four blocks through two sets.
But when the Jayhawks seemed to have completely overpowered the Horned Frogs offensively and defensively, they could not close out the match as they did in a three-game sweep of TCU on October 12.
After a solid 13-point victory in set two, Kansas got off on the right foot in the third set because of TCU's fifth and sixth service errors of the game. However, the Jayhawks still found themselves down 3-6.
Super-senior opposite Anezka Szabo and Elnady did their best to keep the Jayhawks in it offensively, each getting two more kills. But service and attack errors from Kansas’ side prevented them from tightening the score, and they eventually lost set three 25-16 on freshman outside Jalyn Gibson’s tenth kill of the match.
The first point of set four came from a block by graduate student middle blocker Lauren Dooley, giving the Jayhawks some hope, and after two TCU errors, Kansas found itself up 3-2. The two teams traded off kills in succession and pairs until the score stood at 8-8, and TCU then went on a 3-0 run forcing a Kansas timeout. After the timeout, the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs traded off a pair of errors, but TCU tallied a block and a kill to put them up 16-11, causing another Kansas timeout.
After this, Nalls showed up once again, putting TCU on her back and getting three kills in four points to get the Horned Frogs to a 20-12 lead. The score stood at 14-20 after a Dalton service error: Kansas’ seventh of the match.
Three Kansas service errors put the nail in its own coffin, as TCU won set four by a score of 25-16 on an ace by graduate student setter Callie Williams.
TCU came out of the gate looking to prove its dominance, and jumped out to a 3-1 lead.
A big block for Turner and super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs seemed to possibly provide a spark, but a 3-0 TCU run on two kills from senior middle blocker MyKayla Myers brought the Horned Frogs within two points of the match. A service error from sophomore libero Kennedy Farris set up Nalls for a finishing shot, and TCU won set five 15-9 on her 22nd kill of the match.
Coming into the game tied with TCU for the fourth spot in the Big 12 standings, this loss hurt the Jayhawks as they look toward a very difficult upcoming stretch, with seven straight upcoming Big 12 games set to finish out the Jayhawks’ season.
Kansas will have its next game Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 p.m. at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks bested OU in their late-September sweep of the Sooners. The game will be available to watch on ESPNU.