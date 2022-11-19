Despite Kansas volleyball losing to Iowa State in Ames earlier this season, the Jayhawks defeated the Cyclones 3-2 in front of a sold out crowd at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena for the last time in the regular season on Saturday.
Freshman outside hitter Rhian Swanson recorded a career-high 13 kills, redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady had a double-double with career-high of 19 and 18 digs and sophomore setter Camyrn Turner recorded a double-double with 40 assists and 12 digs.
“I think the sum was better than the parts today,” said head coach Ray Bechard. “We had people in the right places and things went well for us.”
Saturday also marked Senior Day for the Jayhawks, where outside hitter Anezka Szabo, middle blocker Gracie Van Driel, Lauren Dooley, middle-blocker Rachel Langs, junior libero Kennedy Farris and junor outside hitter Riley Foltz were honored.
The Jayhawks started off the day strong with a 4-0 scoring run. The Cyclones struggled to find a rhythm as Kansas grabbed an 11-5 lead, forcing Iowa State to call a timeout.
The Cyclones rebounded with a 9-2 scoring run due to five errors committed by the Jayhawks and four kills which pulled Iowa State to a 14-13 lead. The two teams battled back and forth, and the Cyclones pulled away with a 3-0 scoring run, making the score 21-18.
After a timeout by Kansas, the Jayhawks began to climb back and tie it at 22. However, a block, a kill by senior outside hitter Eleanor Holthaus and a kill by three-time freshman of the week outside hitter Maya Duckworth ended the first set, 25-22.
Iowa State picked up right where they left off in the second set and grabbed a 4-0 scoring run due to two attack errors and two kills by Duckworth. Once again, the Jayhawks tried to find defensive tempo, but the Cyclones continued to exploit their back holes.
Kansas started to gain momentum, making the score 14-13, but Iowa State stepped on the gas in a 5-0 scoring run.
The Jayhawks responded with a 6-0 scoring run, but it wasn’t enough as Iowa State created a 4-1 scoring run to end the set, 25-22.
Kansas took control of the narrative and dominated the third set, with an early 7-3 lead. The Cyclones did not respond, and the Jayhawks continued to get points off of blocks and kills which made the score 13-6.
Kansas’ offense continued to prove unstoppable the rest of the way to win the third set 25-14.
In the fourth set, Kansas created an 8-1 scoring run to create an early 9-4 lead. Iowa State started to come back, but Kansas’ offensive retaliated with a 3-0 scoring run to make the score 15-8.
The Jayhawks continued to dominate and ended the fourth set, 25-18.
Kansas’ offense continued its momentum to put up a 9-1 scoring run thanks to Elnady and errors committed by the Cyclones.
Iowa State tried to rally last minute, but the Jayhawks ended the fifth set 15-8.
Next up, Kansas will take on Texas Tech in the final match of the regular season on Nov. 25 in Lubbock, Tex. at 6 p.m.