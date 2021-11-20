Kansas volleyball opened its final home series of the year with a five-set win against Texas Christian University on Friday.

“There was a lot to be happy about,” said head coach Ray Bechard postgame.

Junior libero Kennedy Farris led the Jayhawks in an aggressive attack which gave the team a lot of momentum late in the fourth set and into the fifth set.

Alongside Farris stood freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien, senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser and redshirt senior right side Anezka Szabo who shined as the team’s top three scorers.

However, in the first set, Kansas trailed 11-6, despite a few well-placed kills from Mosser. Two points later, coach Ray Bechard challenged a call on a hit by the super senior that was initially called out-of-bounds. Fortunately for Kansas, the call was overturned, and the Jayhawks were awarded the point.

From that point on, Kansas rallied behind Mosser and Bien, tied the match at 15 and ultimately won 25-22.

“I thought [the challenge] was huge,” Bechard said. “The players were saying ‘coach, coach, coach it's in.’ That turned that set around.”

The Jayhawks proved just as dominant at the beginning of the second set, taking an early 9-5 lead behind kills and a service ace from sophomore libero Molly Schultz. Kansas battled back and forth with TCU and took the second set narrowly, 26-24.

With a chance at putting the Horned Frogs away in the three straight sets, TCU had to make an adjustment. Luckily for them, six errors plagued Kansas, along with a .094 hitting percentage in the set. TCU did indeed take full advantage winning 25-20.

Late in the fourth set, trailing 18-14, Farris made a diving play into the Horejsi Family Arena seats, bumping the ball the entire length of the court. Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford spiked the kill to end the rally, which gave the Jayhawks the point. The crowd fed off the energy, but it wasn’t enough as TCU cruised to a 25-22 set victory and forced a win or go home fifth set.

Kansas controlled the entirety of the final set, jumping out to an early 9-5 lead. Szabo and senior middle blocker Rachel Langs blocked the match point attempt from the Horned Frogs and sealed a 15-9 match win for Kansas.

“We blocked 19 balls,” Bechard said. “Langs had 11 kills, Caroline Crawford had nine kills, the physicality was really important.”

The Jayhawks play their final home game of the season Saturday at 6:30 p.m.