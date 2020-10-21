Kansas volleyball’s two-match series against TCU will be postponed, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.
The matches were originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. With the postponement, Kansas’ next scheduled match is against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown Oct. 29-30 at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
TCU also postponed its upcoming two-match series against Texas, which was scheduled for Oct. 30-31. The Big 12 will work with each school to reschedule the matches for later in the season.
This postponement should allow the Jayhawks to get things back on track, as they have lost their last seven matches.
With the extra time, the team, along with Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard, will look forward to their next opponent in the Wildcats, who stand at 3-3 on the season.