Kansas volleyball improves its record to 11-3 with a 3-2 set win over in-state rival Kansas State on Saturday.
Set one:
Kansas came out swinging early, taking a 5-1 lead with four kills early in the first set. Kansas State fought back with some offensive prowess of their own, evening the score at 5-5.
The two teams continued to trade blows until the Jayhawks went on an 11-3 run— complete with three kills by sophomore opposite London Davis, who led the team with a total of 22 kills on the day— to set the score at 20-14.
Kansas never looked back from this point and ended set one 25-19 on a kill by sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien.
Set two:
Early in the second set, both Wildcats and the Jayhawks continued to impress offensively, but neither team went on any significant run, and the score stayed tied at 8-8.
After this, the Kansas State capitalized on Kansas errors to go on a 6-0 run and eventually lead 8-14. The Jayhawks could then reduce the lead to three and the two swapped kills until it was 15-19. Then, the offense took over.
With a kill apiece from red-shirt freshman outside hitter, Ayah Elnady and super-senior opposite Anezka Szabo, coupled with two blocks, evened the score once again.
From this point, Kansas State kept it close, but Davis’ two kills secured a 25-23 Jayhawk victory, putting them up two sets to none.
Set three:
In a set highlighted by multiple kills from Davis, super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs and Elnady, Kansas found themselves down early 10-14. This four-point deficit continued as the score read 14-19, but the Jayhawks were able to go on a 6-1 run to even the score at 20-20. With this, Kansas State called their first timeout of the set to regroup. This strategy worked, as three consecutive Jayhawk errors gave the Wildcats a commanding 20-23 lead, which they held on to, winning set three 20-25.
Set four:
Davis and Elnady gave the Jayhawks some early points on powerful kills, but three early blocks from the Wildcats gave them an early 8-4 lead. Once again, this fourth set showed the equality of these two teams, as they continued to go back and forth with kills and service errors.
But nevertheless, Kansas State was able to pull out another 20-25 victory thanks to a more consistent offensive showing.
Set five:
Kansas finally put away its cross-state rival in this fifth and final set, taking a commanding 9-2 lead early on. Defense proved key as two early Kansas blocks allowed them some breathing room in a winner-take-all-game. Davis continued to impress until the last point, notching five kills in this set, including one that scored the Jayhawks the winning point of the match.
The Jayhawks will continue with the Big 12 Conference play in a Wednesday game at Oklahoma. The game will be available on ESPN+ and will be played at 6:00 p.m.