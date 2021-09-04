Kansas volleyball defeated Wake Forest 3-2 in the second game of the LUV Invite.
The first set featured a slugfest from both teams, as it ultimately came down to extra points to start off the match with a 26-24 set win for the Demon Deacons. Both sides could not convert on many attempts, with both teams hitting percentages under .165.
Defense controlled much of the first set as both teams recorded five blocks to begin the match. But the 16-12 kill advantage favored the winning side, ultimately putting the Jayhawks away.
The second set, yet again, involved another competitive battle, but the Jayhawks found themselves on the winning end, taking the set 25-21. A solid offensive attack set Kansas up nicely as they tied the match in the second set.
Kansas finished the second set with a blistering .314 hitting percentage with just four errors and zero service errors, while Wake Forest finished with a .162 hitting percentage on seven errors and one service error. Kansas converted on over a third of its attempts and made minimal mistakes, giving the Jayhawks the win in the second set.
Wake Forest took a 2-1 advantage in the third set, 25-23. Neither team could convert on the offensive end in the third, making for some brutal hitting percentages.
Wake Forest came out on top with a dismal .094 hitting percentage, something almost unheard of. Kansas did not help themselves, however, recording a .05 hitting percentage, one of the biggest reasons the Jayhawks dropped the set.
Nonetheless, Kansas held on to capture the fourth set after taking better care of the ball. Kansas committed just four errors and three service errors compared to Wake Forest’s seven and two, respectively. The Jayhawks won the set, 25-23.
In the fifth and final set, KU salvaged a 15-11 win and their second victory of the 2021 campaign. Redshirt senior outside hitter Anezka Szabo and super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser played remarkably for Kansas, finishing with a team-high 16 kills each.
Kansas improves to 2-2 on the year with their next match on Saturday against Western Kentucky at noon.