Creighton volleyball had D.J. Sokol Arena packed in home match fashion, but the crowd noise quickly dissipated as coach Ray Bechard's Jayhawks defeated No. 20 Creighton in four sets, 3-1 Friday.

Kansas jumped out to an early two set lead, behind what was a dominate opening set winning 25-13. The Jayhawks set the tone early just like the they did in the previous match against Oregon on Thursday.

KU forced the Blue Jays into two early timeouts as their front row had no answers for freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien and her .833 hitting percentage. The Overland Park, Kansas native added five kills in the first set too.

“They block differently than any other team,” junior libero Kennedy Farris said on how the Jayhawks dealt with the big front line of Creighton. “[Caroline] Crawford was the decoy and that is what set Bien up for kills.”

The second set looked to be a different story as Creighton got off to a quick 10-6 lead. Coming out of the timeout, Kansas put together a 4-0 scoring run, tying the set at 10 and forcing Creighton to take a timeout of its own.

“Let's take a deep breath, regroup and play more aggressive,” Bechard said during the timeout. “They trust each other.”

Kansas rallied behind its front line to win a back-and-forth second set thanks in part to the efforts of freshman outside hitter London Davis.

The Blue Jays utilized their defense and relied heavily on freshman outside hitter Norah Sis who helped her team, regain confidence and secure the third set victory. Sis tallied 15 kills through three sets as Creighton won 25-19, closing the deficit 2-1.

Seemingly wanting to seal the deal, Kansas stormed back in the fourth. Bien helped the Jayhawks punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a 25-22 set win, she registered 21 kills too.

Kansas became the first team this season to post a .300 hitting percentage versus the Blue Jays, Bechard noted postgame.

“The celebration was surreal,” sophomore outside hitter Caroline Crawford said. “We stayed steady and knew that we could do it. We just stopped trying to do too much.”

Kansas' season continues in the Sweet 16 next weekend where it will face the winner of Pittsburgh versus Penn State. That match will be played Saturday.