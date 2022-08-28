On opening weekend, No. 23 Kansas volleyball defeated Utah Valley, No. 22 Utah and Loyola Marymount at the Utah Classic in Salt Lake City at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Super senior Anezka Szabo was named to the Utah Classic All-Tournament Team, and sophomore setter Camryn Turner was named MVP of the Utah Classic.
Game One
The 2022-23 season began with fire. Sophomore libero Molly McCarthy's five early service aces and Szabo's early kills forced Utah Valley to take a timeout with the score 10-4.
After the timeout, KU continued to dominate as attack errors from Utah Valley, well-placed kills and blocks led the Jayhawks to win the first set 25-10.
After Utah Valley took the first point of the second set, the Jayhawks went on a 6-0 scoring run. Kills from grad middle blocker Lauren Dooley, sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien and Szabo sealed the run to bring the score to 6-1.
The Jayhawks continued the momentum as they went on a 7-0 scoring run to extend the lead to 20-9. Sophomore outside hitter Karli Schmidt killed the second set, 25-14.
As KU took an early 3-1 lead in the third set, excitement surrounded the 2-0 Jayhawks. Utah Valley tried to make a comeback, but redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady stopped their momentum to make the score 13-8.
Utah Valley tried to stop Kansas’ heat but KU closed the match in three sets winning, 25-18.
Game Two
Six hours later, the Jayhawks were back on the court for game two against No. 22 Utah. Kansas took the first two points of the first set. The Jayhawks extended the lead to 7-3 with kills by Szabo, Bien, and super senior middle blocker Rachel Langs.
Utah rallied to tie the score 14-14, but after a constant back and forth, Kansas remained composed, and Elnady’s kill brought the score to 23-22. The Jayhawks continued to be aggressive and won the set, 25-22.
Kansas quickly fell behind in the second, scoring 4-1. Utah continued their momentum, putting up a 6-0 scoring run. The Jayhawks never recovered and lost the second set, 25-16.
Kansas was ready to rebound as they came out with a 4-0 lead to start the third set. Utah tried to make a comeback, but the Jayhawks remained aggressive and won the set, 25-20.
Kansas continued their momentum into the fourth set with an early 4-0 lead. Utah tied the score up 9-9 due to attack errors. Utah and the Jayhawks continued to go back and forth until Szabo, and Elnady got the kills to take the lead over Utah. Kansas closed the match with a kill by Bien.
Game Three
On Saturday, the Jayhawks took the court at 2 p.m to take on Loyola Marymount. The first set was back and forth until the Lions secured a 5-0 run.
Kansas rebounded by going on a 4-0 run to tie the score at 21. The set continued back and forth until Bien had back-to-back kills to secure the first set, 28-26.
The second set began with Loyola Marymount taking the early lead at 10-6. The Lion's aggressive play continued until the Jayhawks went for a 3-0 run, making the score 19-6. Loyola Marymount called a timeout and Kansas started chipping at the lead.
Aggressive play by the Jayhawks forced a 6-1 run which tied the match 25-25. More back and forth ensued until a service and attack error committed by LMU led the Jayhawks to win the second set, 30-28.
Continuing their success, the Jayhawks started the third set 5-1. KU dominated with kills and blocks to go on a 10-3 scoring run. Freshman outside hitter Rhian Swanson delivered the final kill of the tournament, winning 25-12.
Turner totaled 40 assists and 10 digs for a double-double in game three. Over the weekend, Dooly recorded 23 kills and 12 blocks.
Next up, the No. 23 Jayhawks face Temple University in the Black Knights Invitational in West Point, New York at Gillis Field House on Sep. 2 at 12:30 p.m.