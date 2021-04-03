Kansas volleyball played back-to-back games against Arkansas State over the weekend. The Jayhawks came out on top in both matches with clean 3-0 sweeps.
Kansas opened Friday's match red hot on offense, and that didn’t stop for the duration of the set. The Jayhawks took the first set 25-12 to quickly move on to the second set.
The Jayhawks hit for a blistering .423 hitting percentage in the first set, compared to the Red Wolves’ -.050 percentage. Arkansas State just couldn’t get any of its hits to land for kills, and Kansas used its defense to record six blocks in the set.
The second set was a little closer than the first but ended with the same outcome, as the Jayhawks took the set 25-20. Kansas could only muster a .200 hitting percentage in this one, but Arkansas State again couldn’t get its offense rolling, hitting for a .036 percentage.
The Red Wolves tallied 22 hitting errors, as well as seven service errors in the match, and those errors were abundant in the first two sets. The inability to take care of the ball was the ultimate demise, with the Jayhawks only recording 10 in the match.
The Jayhawks made quick work of the Red Wolves in the third set to complete the sweep with a 25-16 set win. Kansas was able to keep the offense rolling in the third to keep Arkansas State at bay with a .316 hitting percentage, while the Red Wolves hit for their best set in the match with a .147 percentage.
The Jayhawks finished the match hitting for a .315 hitting percentage, with freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford leading the team with 12 kills. Graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser trailed right behind with eight kills as both women continue their impressive seasons for Kansas.
The Red Wolves hit for a .039 hitting percentage, led by senior outside hitter Paulina Sobolewska with nine kills with junior outside hitter Macey Putt with seven kills. Sobolewska was about the only Red Wolf that could find their offense today as she recorded a hitting percentage of .304 in an ugly offensive performance for Arkansas State.
Kansas wasn’t able to keep the momentum it had from Friday’s sweep, as the Jayhawks started Saturday's match with a sloppy 25-21 win. Both teams couldn’t take care of the ball, leading to countless errors and low hitting percentages.
The Jayhawks hit for a low percentage of .133 in the first set. Kansas and Arkansas State combined for 13 errors in just the first set, but it was ultimately the home team that came out on top.
Kansas was able to get its offense rolling and never looked back in the second set, taking it 25-14. Kansas hit for a blistering .389 with just one error the entire set.
The Red Wolves had another dismal set from the offensive end, hitting for a .114 percentage, thanks in part to another five errors in the set. Arkansas State just couldn’t find its footing on offense during the entirety of the back-to-back, and Kansas took advantage of it.
The third set was yet another offensive onslaught for the Jayhawks, winning the match 3-0 after a 25-14 set win.
Kansas was able to continue its success on offense, recording 14 kills with a .351 percentage, while Arkansas State seemed defeated offensively, hitting for a sub-.100 percentage in the set.
Kansas was led by graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser’s 12-kill night, followed by freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford and redshirt junior outside hitter Anezka Szabo with eight kills each. The Jayhawks hit for .280 as a team in their last match of the season.
The Jayhawks finish their season with a 12-10 overall record and 7-1 record in the spring season.