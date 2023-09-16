Kansas volleyball remained steadfast Friday night, sweeping its second game of the day against New Hampshire, to begin with a 2-0 record in this year’s Jayhawk Classic. The Jayhawks beat Bellarmine in three straight sets as well earlier in the day.
Leading the team with 12 kills was junior middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo, while graduate outside Reagan Cooper and junior opposite London Davis finished second with 10 apiece. Junior setter Camryn Turner led the team with 28 assists and 13 digs, while junior outside Ayah Elnady recorded a season-high four service aces along with seven kills.
After losing the first point of the match, the Jayhawks went on a 6-0 run, in a showing of both power and effective placement. New Hampshire quickly found themselves down 9-2 and took its first timeout of the game in an effort to regroup. The Wildcats gained a bit of momentum, later going on a 3-0 run to cut their deficit to only five.
Losing momentum, the Jayhawks allowed New Hampshire to make its way back into the game before Onabanjo recorded her fourth kill of the match to make it 17-12. After an ace by Elnady that knocked a Wildcats player off her feet, New Hampshire was forced to take its second timeout as the score stood at 20-13. Onabanjo tallied her sixth kill before she subbed out for senior defensive specialist Molly Schultz to serve, which resulted in some massive points for Kansas as it neared set point. The Jayhawks won set one 25-16 on a kill by Davis.
After a hot start in the first, the Jayhawks and Onabanjo kept things rolling in the second set as the junior recorded three kills in a row to give her nine in the match. Elnady followed with three straight aces to give Kansas a 9-3 lead and force the Wildcats to take their first timeout of the set. After the timeout, Onabanjo passed the double-digit mark in kills and Elnady continued to force service errors. The Jayhawks continued to build a healthy lead, as they led 15-5 on a big block by Davis and Cooper, forcing another New Hampshire timeout. A kill by junior setter Turner punctuated a 5-0 run for the Jayhawks, putting the score at 17-5. The Wildcats then gained some momentum, making it 19-10 after an ace and a trio of kills. Onabanjo’s 11th kill got Kansas to set point and after a few attacking errors, the Jayhawks were able to take care of business, winning set two 25-14 as they searched for their second clean sweep of the day.
Quickly getting out to a 3-0 lead on an ace by freshman libero Raegan Burns, the Jayhawks didn’t let up in set three. After Kansas increased the lead to 5-0, the Wildcats took an early timeout. New Hampshire tightened the game after this, going on a four-point run before tying it 6-6 on a big block of Elnady. The Jayhawks gained a bit of momentum, but the Wildcats returned once again, getting within two after a Kansas attack error to set the score at 17-16. The teams traded a few service errors before the Jayhawks got in an offensive groove, tallying three kills in a row before losing a point on an Elnady attack error. Luckily, this did not stop their momentum, as they were able to spit off three kills in a row once again, with the match ending 25-18 on Davis’ tenth kill of the night.
Kansas will be back in action at 1 p.m. against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 16 to finish out the final game of the Jayhawk Classic after going 2-0 on day one. The game is available to stream on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and is also the last non-conference match of the year.