Kansas volleyball swept Kansas State in the Dillions Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 2 in front of a sold-out crowd in Horseji Family Volleyball Arena.
“Obviously, offensively it was really good,” said Head Coach Ray Bechard. “Good balance. 12 kills, 10 kills, 9 kills, 9 kills, 6 kills, so, we took a little break at the end of the first set, and what a big kill by [Rachel] Langs to win that set. After that, I think that gave us newfound competitive confidence and we kinda took off from there.”
The Jayhawks celebrated 50 years of Title IX for tonight's match, which included new jerseys.
Bechard tied John Cook from Nebraska for the second all-time wins in the Big 12 Conference matches.
“I have been here a long time,” said Bechard. “I had a lot of good teams and players. There is a lot to be proud of over the years. Tonight we celebrated women in sports and look how far we’ve come. Look at the facility, with the crowd, and how much they appreciate our young women competing at a high level.”
The Sunflower Showdown opened with an aggressive Kansas offense grabbing the first three points of the match. The Jayhawks continued to attack early, gaining an 8-2 lead due to two kills by redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady, a kill by super-senior opposite Anezka Szabo, a kill by super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs, and one error.
Kansas State began to crawl out of the hole from errors committed by Kansas, but the Jayhawks had the tenacity to save a ball for a 16-9 lead, where junior defensive specialist Kennedy Farris got her 1,000th career dig.
However, the Wildcats converted on key kills to pull within three points, and Kansas State continued to create well-placed kills as well as timely errors by the Jayhawks, but Langs ultimately finished the set with a well-placed kill to win 25-23.
Set two opened the same way as set one with Kansas taking a quick 4-1 lead. The back-and-forth play continued with efforts to save the ball, but Elnady ended the effort with two kills and extended the Jayhawks' lead to 7-3.
Kansas State couldn’t find a rhythm as Kansas continued to dominate grabbing a 4-1 scoring run to extend the lead to 15-5. However, toward the end of the match, the Wildcats began to find a cadence as they grabbed a 3-1 scoring run making the score 20-12 due to well-placed, aggressive kills.
Despite Kansas State grabbing the last three points, the Jayhawks snatched the last two to end the set 25-16 due to a soft kill from graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley.
With one set left in the match for Kansas, the third set began like the others with the Jayhawks snatching the first three points making the score 3-0. The aggressive back-and-forth play continued with the well-balanced Jayhawks and Kansas State offense battling every point.
After a Wildcats timeout, more back-and-forth play continued, but the Jayhawks went on a 6-2 scoring run thanks to a well-balanced team who had well-placed kills and a block to stop Kansas State from gaining momentum making the score 21-11.
The Wildcats had a late rally, but the Jayhawk won the Sunflower Showdown, 25-15.
Next up, Kansas takes on No. 11 Baylor on Nov. 5 in Waco, TX at the Ferrell Center at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+.
“They beat us in five here and great, ranked team,” said Bechard. “Great opportunity for us.”