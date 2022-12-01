Kansas volleyball swept Miami in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Lincoln, NE on Thursday.
Sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien had a match-high 12 kills and held a .360 hitting percentage. Super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs tied her career-high with 10 blocks.
The match started off aggressively with back-and-forth play as both teams came to compete. Kansas was the first to snag a 3-0 scoring run to make the score 4-2, but the Hurricanes rebounded with a 3-0 scoring run of their own to make the score 6-5.
In the middle of the first set, Kansas found its offensive rhythm and took a two-point lead at 15-13 thanks to an attack error committed by Miami and a kill by Bien.
The Jayhawks found their rhythm and dominated the rest of the set, going on a 7-1 scoring run. The Hurricanes had no answer as the Jayhawks won the first set, 25-17.
Kansas picked up right where it left off in set two, with two service aces by redshirt-freshman Ayah Elnady, a kill by Langs, and a kill by Bien to force Miami into an early timeout at 4-0.
Block after block, the Jayhawks continued to create an early lead. However, Miami started to climb back, but Kansas went on a 4-0 scoring run to make the score 17-8.
After a Hurricanes timeout, Miami found its rhythm and found gaps in the Kansas defense to get kill after kill to create a 4-0 scoring run, forcing Kansas to call a timeout.
After back-and-forth play, Kansas came out victorious in the second set, winning 25-18, thanks to a kill by Langs.
The third set started off with resilient play by Miami as the Hurricanes created a 5-2 lead, with four kills and a service error. The Jayhawks retaliated with another 4-0 scoring run to take the lead at 6-5.
The two teams battled for every point, but Kansas was the first to break away with a 3-0 scoring run upon finding new holes in Miami’s defense to make the score 18-14.
The Jayhawks dominated the rest of the set to win 25-20.
Next up, the Kansas Jayhawks will play the winner of the No. 2 seeded Nebraska vs. Delaware State game. The match will be on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and streamed on ESPN+.