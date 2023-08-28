The Jayhawks headed to Omaha over the weekend to begin their 2023 season, sweeping both Pepperdine and the host Omaha Mavericks in two consecutive nights. A few offensive newcomers impressed in both games, setting the tone right out of the gate and showing promise for this team’s potential.
In Friday’s game against Pepperdine, the Jayhawks were very closely matched against the prominent Waves, which was reflected in the close nature of the first and third sets.
In set one, the newcomer trio of graduate outside Reagan Cooper, junior middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo, and graduate middle blocker Mykala Myers started off strong in their first game in a Jayhawks uniform, tallying 10 combined kills. Junior setter Camryn Turner returned her defensive prowess from last season, accumulating nine digs and eight assists in an opening set in which Kansas was able to edge out Pepperdine 27-25.
The second set portrayed a more fluid offense, where the Jayhawks found a groove and were able to definitively obtain a second set victory, winning 25-15. Junior outside Ayah Elnady remained a force to be reckoned with in a continuation of last year, supporting the Jayhawks offensively while also tallying 15 blocks, which was good for third on the team.
In set three, Elnady passed the 10-kill mark easily, accumulating a team-high 18 kills by the end of the match with a .405 hitting percentage. Kansas was once again able to squeak out a win against the highly-ranked Waves, 25-23.
This first match of the season featured a very balanced approach, even as high offensive contributors from last season such as junior outside Caroline Bien made contributions on defense instead, recording 16 digs, placing behind only Turner in the stat.
Going into day two, the Jayhawks geared up to face the host Omaha Mavericks. While Kansas faced a tight matchup for the majority of the game against Pepperdine, the Jayhawks were in control for most of the game, despite facing an early 0-4 hole in the first set. Big contributions from both Onabanjo and Bien off the bench allowed Kansas to regain steam in the game, before going ahead 13-10 and forcing an Omaha timeout. After this, they remained in charge and took set one with ease by a score of 25-16.
After a dominant victory, Kansas and the Mavericks began the second set right in stride with one another. This continued until Cooper went on a one-block, five-kill run halfway through the set, singlehandedly giving the Jayhawks a 17-13 lead and forcing two consecutive Omaha timeouts. With this shift in momentum, the Jayhawks were able to take care of business, winning set two 25-21 to go up 2-0 in the match.
Set three was a breeze thanks to offensive and defensive consistency from the new-look team, as Kansas closed out the tournament with a 25-13 win. Cooper led the squad with 14 kills and junior opposite London Davis followed with 10 of her own. On the other side of the ball, freshman libero Raegan Burns led the Jayhawks with 13 digs, as Turner tallied her own double-double with 30 assists and 10 blocks.
Another highlight from Kansas’ successful weekend emerged after the release of this week’s American Volleyball Coaches and Association. After falling just one place short of the top-25 poll in the season’s opening week, Kansas’ weekend sweep was enough to put them at No. 24 in this week’s updated ranking poll.
Up next for the Jayhawks is a matchup against Purdue: a foe from the volleyball-heavy Big 10 Conference. The Jayhawks will face the Boilermakers in their home opener on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.