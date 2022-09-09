On Thursday, Kansas volleyball opened up the Kansas invitational with an in-state matchup against the Wichita State Shockers. Thanks to 14 kills from redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady, the Jayhawks keep their now eight-game win streak alive, sweeping the Shockers 3-0.
Set One:
Wichita State began the Jayhawks’ season opener with a quick kill from redshirt-junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly. Starting the first set, Kansas tallied three kills on the path to an early 7-3 lead over the Shockers.
Although the Shockers managed to keep themselves close during the first set, service errors proved to be their weakness. Wichita State had three service errors in crucial moments midway in the set, allowing Kansas to capitalize on those mistakes and bring home 17 kills in the first set.
“I think we’re all starting to get back into the groove of everything,” sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien said. “It was a good night for me and for a lot of people.”
The attack didn’t stop there as the Jayhawks racked up kills, widening the margin by eight points with a 19-11 lead. Ultimately, the Jayhawks took set one, winning 25-18.
Set Two:
Wichita State came out with aggression in the second set, quickly leading the Jayhawks 6-5. But three early service errors and several attack errors from the Shockers gave the Jayhawks free points early on.
Kansas’ defense was strong in the second set, keeping Wichita State on its toes. The Shockers recorded a .114 hit percentage as they also tallied three service errors and six attack errors. The Jayhawks racked up five blocks in the set, leading to a victory.
After having a five-kill first set, Elnady continued to be critical in the Jayhawks’ second set. She tallied on another five kills, ending in a 25-15 win for Kansas. Headed to the third set, Kansas was 2-0.
Set Three:
Kansas’ attack was stopped by the Shockers’ defense as Wichita State recorded two early blocks, giving them a quick 7-4 lead over the Jayhawks.
Both offenses struggled early on in the set as both teams posted sub-.100 hitting percentages midway through. Kansas’ defense stepped up as they climbed out of an early deficit to overtake the lead, leading 15-13 halfway through.
The Jayhawks gained traction late in the set as their offense started to turn attempts into kills. Elnady had four more kills in the set, and Bien added three kills of her own.
“I thought we were consistently steady tonight,” head coach Ray Bechard said. “It was steady pass, steady serve, especially Ayah [Elandy] and Caroline Bien were good, got enough out of [Rachel] Langs… We need to be steady for 90 minutes to get a three-set victory.”
Kansas prevailed in the third and final set, winning 25-20 and sweeping the Shockers to begin the Kansas Invitational. The Jayhawks continue the Invitational with the final game against the UNLV Rebels Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
“I think the best team we’ve seen will be tomorrow night in UNLV. Very athletic, very skilled, so I think that will be our biggest challenge to this point, and I’m looking forward to it,” Bechard said.