Kansas volleyball took down TCU in straight sets to snatch a key conference win on Tuesday.
Redshirt freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady had a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. Super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs, sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien and grad middle blocker Lauren Dooley all had nine kills.
“We got great balance,” Head Coach Ray Bechard said. “10, nine, nine, nine, five [kills]. We had really good balance offensively.”
Set One:
TCU and Kansas started the match with aggressive back-and-forth play. The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs had eight consecutive kills with no errors between both teams.
As Kansas took the lead by two, TCU committed an error and Elnady hit two service aces, making the score 12-7, which forced the Horned Frogs into a timeout.
After the timeout, TCU began to come back with a 3-0 scoring run, but Kansas stepped on the gas to put up six more points, forcing the Horned Frogs into another timeout with the Jayhawks up 18-11.
TCU began to find the holes in the Jayhawk defense and forced Kansas to make critical errors to bring the score to 19-15. The Horned Frogs tried to keep the set alive, but the Jayhawks made a 6-3 run to put away the set at 25-18.
Dooley went six for seven for a .857 hitting percentage. Kansas had three service aces and 17 kills compared to TCU’s eight in set one.
Set Two:
Despite the Jayhawks' continued momentum, running up the score 5-2, the Horned Frogs stepped on the gas and tied the score at 6-6 after a 4-1 scoring run.
Kansas and TCU played an aggressive back-and-forth game. There were six ties until the Jayhawks broke free and put up a 4-0 scoring run thanks to kills by Langs, Bien and two errors committed by the Horned Frogs to make the score, 17-13, forcing TCU into a timeout.
The Horned Frogs continued to be aggressive, but a key save by Elnady shifted the momentum as the Jayhawks snatched three more points to make the score at 23-18.
TCU stole the momentum to put up a 4-0 scoring run with a kill by senior setter McKenzie Nichols, sophomore middle blocker Zoe Hal, senior middle blocker Mykayla Myers and a service ace by senior outside hitter Julia Adams, making the score 23-22.
The Horned Frogs were on Kansas’ heels, and a bad set by TCU boosted the Jayhawks to set point. A kill by Adams kept the Horned Frogs alive, but Elnady made an aggressive kill and ended the set, 25-23.
Set Three:
Horesji Family Arena was electric as the third set began with the score at 1-1. Once again, aggressive back-and-forth play by Kansas and TCU continued until the Horned Frogs grabbed a 3-0 lead to score 6-3.
However, the Jayhawks snatched three consecutive points to tie the set at 6-6. In more aggressive back-and-forth play, Kansas tied more scores, but two errors by TCU and Bien's well-placed kill gave Kansas a 12-9 advantage.
The Jayhawks stepped on the gas and put up a 5-1 scoring run thanks to multiple kills and one error to make the score 19-14, which forced TCU to call a timeout.
TCU created aggressive attacks that led to a 5-2 scoring run, forcing the score to 21-19 in favor of the Jayhawks. However, after a Kansas timeout, the Jayhawks went on a 4-1 scoring run, ending the set 25-20.
Kansas volleyball will take on Texas Tech at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas. on Saturday at 6:30 p.m on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.