Kansas volleyball took on the TCU Horned Frogs in back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Jayhawks took both matches 3-1.
The first match was a dominant showing from Kansas, as it was able to get just about anything it wanted. The Jayhawks finished the match with a very impressive .324 hitting percentage, something this team has been known to struggle with over the course of an entire season. They also held TCU to a sluggish .139 hitting percentage, keeping points at a premium for the opposition.
The Horned Frogs couldn’t take care of the ball in the first match, committing 27 errors and four service errors, practically giving Kansas points in some sets. They simply couldn’t make the most of their possessions, and the Jayhawks made TCU pay for it.
Graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser continued her success in this match, leading with a game-high 16 kills and finishing with a .455 hitting percentage.
Freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady had a bounce back match and followed right behind Mosser with 15 kills and a .400 hitting percentage. Both seemed to do no wrong all match long and powered Kansas to a quick 3-1 victory.
TCU rallied back and took the first set of the second match, but Kansas proceeded to sweep three straight sets and win the match 3-1.
Once again, TCU couldn’t take care of the ball, recording a whopping 31 errors along with eight service errors in the second match, which ultimately led to the Horned Frogs demise.
TCU finished both matches with sub-.150 hitting percentages due to its countless errors. It simply gave away too many points and Kansas was able to capitalize on its free points and extra possessions.
Mosser once again led the match in kills with 15 on a .282 hitting percentage, followed up by redshirt junior outside hitter Anezka Szabo with 13 kills and a .429 hitting percentage. The Jayhawks finished with a .268 hitting percentage as a team and just 21 total errors, enough to keep the Horned Frogs in the loser’s column.
Kansas moves to 3-1 for the Spring Season and will look to continue the momentum in away-and-home matches with the Wichita Shockers. The first match is slated for Thursday at 6:00 p.m.