Kansas volleyball took on the Wichita State Shockers in a rematch game where the Jayhawks swept the match 3-0.
Kansas took the first set 25-22 to start, with a fiery offense that wouldn't allow Wichita State to comeback from the onslaught.
The Jayhawks recorded a hitting percentage of .385 in the set, while the Shockers ended with a .285 percentage. Although it was a close end score for the set, it was Kansas’ set from the start.
The second set was another dominant performance from the Jayhawks’ offense with a 25-22 set win. Kansas ended up actually increasing its hitting percentage from the last set to a .412 percentage, all while only committing three errors.
The third set was another close one, but in the end, Kansas prevailed 25-20 and swept the Shockers 3-0. The Jayhawks finally cooled down in the third set with a .211 hitting percentage, but Wichita State was ice cold with a .122 percentage. The Shockers just couldn’t find a way to get over the hump in tight sets, and Kansas ended with a clean 3-0 match win.
Freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford had an outstanding performance after winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, but her presence was felt on the offensive end instead. She finished with a match-high 18 kills, while also adding two solo blocks and three block assists, for 3.5 combined blocks.
Crawford had been red hot as of late, and the Jayhawks have been feeling the effects of her performances as of late. Kansas has won five straight and are 5-1 in the spring season after a sweep of the Shockers.
Kansas finished with a combined .333 hitting percentage to Wichita State’s .255 percentage. The Jayhawks were also very efficient on the offensive end, only committing 12 errors and seven service errors in what was a complete performance from Kansas.
Catch the Jayhawks in their next match against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. That match is slated for April 2 at 4:00 p.m.