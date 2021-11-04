After splitting a two-match series with Oklahoma last weekend, Kansas hoped to continue its winning ways Thursday against West Virginia. Yet, the Mountaineers silenced the Jayhawks in a three-set sweep.

Kansas’ defense remained tight-knit against the Sooners over the weekend, where the Jayhawks broke the school record with 24 blocks. However, against West Virginia, Kansas tallied eight errors out the gate, including four service errors which did not help its cause.

The Jayhawks were led by freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien who recorded a team-high eight total kills through the match, which was complemented with a .100 hitting percentage.

Kansas ultimately lost the first set 25-18 as the Mountaineers had over double the kills compared to the Jayhawks, 13-6.

Both teams competed in the second set with back-and-forth runs, forcing the set into extra points. The two teams remained tied at 25 points and West Virginia had the Jayhawks with no room for error.

Kansas rallied back repeatedly, tying the game in the face of going down two sets to none. Super senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser saved the Jayhawks when they were down one and facing match point. Moments later, though, the Jayhawks sent the potential game-tying kill out of bounds and dropped the second set 30-28.

Needing a set win to stay alive, KU began the third set leading 4-1, thanks in part to high-flying blocks from the Kansas front line.

KU found themselves down 14-7 soon after in the set, despite beginning to slowly cut the deficit. That being said, West Virginia super senior outside hitter Adrian Ell and the Mountaineers ended the set on an 8-4 run to finish off the Jayhawks and complete the sweep, 25-15.

West Virginia handled the Jayhawks, finishing the game with 44 kills to KU’s 27.

Kansas remains in the hunt for an NCAA tournament bid, but first, it seeks revenge Friday in Morgantown at 2 p.m.