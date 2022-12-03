Coming into Friday night’s match against No. 2 Nebraska, the Jayhawks had little faith in their corner. In the first matchup, regular or postseason, since the two teams met in the 2015 NCAA Tournament Final Four, the Huskers clearly outmatched the underdog Jayhawks.
Head coach Ray Bechard and the entire team knew the odds were not in their favor for the game, but that did not stop them from getting creative. Bechard started out the night by switching up the service rotation, opting for junior libero Kennedy Farris to take the first spot instead of the usual redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady, who leads the team with 41 aces on the year.
In set two, Bechard switched it up yet again, placing sophomore setter Camryn Turner in that spot. Freshman defensive specialist Brynn McGehe and graduate student middle blocker Lauren Dooley would both enter the game to serve in set three for the first time since pre-conference play.
“We didn’t want to waste a sub. When [sophomore defensive substitute] Molly Schultz serves first, you waste a sub there. We just had to roll with what we had and save up subs, basically,” Bechard said, explaining the changes.
Further into a tumultuous first set, Bechard made some more switches, subbing in sophomore opposite London Davis, who has seen less and less floor time as the season has gone on. At this point, the Jayhawks had also switched to a 6-2 offensive system, meaning that freshman setter Katie Dalton played alongside Turner as the second setter on the floor. They would remain in this system for over a set.
“We’ve been doing that the last couple weeks, last four or five matches,” Bechard said. “We inserted Dalton in right back for Szabo in the back row. If we go 6-2, we don’t have to burn another sub, so we’ve been doing quite a bit of that.”
Another change came at the beginning of the second set, with freshman outside Rhian Swanson entering the game, trying on her own to swing the momentum in Kansas’ favor. Going into the third set, Swanson and Davis were two of only three Jayhawks with a positive hitting percentage. Swanson would finish the game leading Kansas in kills as well.
This abnormal cast finally began to settle in and become solidified in the third set, when the Jayhawks had a .310 hitting percentage and held Nebraska to just .132— the Huskers’ season average is .247.
In set four, freshman defensive specialist Brynn Kirsch entered the game to serve, playing her first points since Kansas’ Nov. 5 game at Baylor. She would stay in Swanson’s spot in the rotation for defensive help.
One constant amid this change for the Jayhawks was sophomore outside Caroline Bien, who was a mainstay on both offense and defense. She would finish the night with 11 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces, securing a double-double in the last game of Kansas’ impressive season.
“[Tonight’s performance] really spoke to the true six-rotation player that she is,” Bechard said.
Though Kansas ended a long 2022 season with a loss, tonight’s performance showed promise for the future, with young stars like Swanson and Bien stepping up and putting the Jayhawks into contention with a great Nebraska team.