Kansas volleyball garnered its first win of the season Thursday with a 3-0 win over Lipscomb in the first game of the LUV Invite in Nashville, Tennessee.
The first set for the Jayhawks started off rough after multiple service errors tied them up with Lipscomb, 4-4. After finding some momentum though, Kansas grabbed the set 25-14 with help from the front row.
Through the first third of the game, KU managed a game-high hitting percentage at .455%.
Tied up in the second set at 10, super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser received two aces before Lipscomb called a timeout. Mosser concluded the match with 11 kills on two errors.
The Jayhawks won the next four out of five points before the Bison called yet another timeout -- struggling to find a way to win points. Ultimately, KU won the second set, 25-15.
Headed into the third and eventual final set for the Jayhawks, Kansas and Lipscomb found themselves in some back and forth action again. However, KU regained momentum and took the set in a familiar manner, 25-16.
The Jayhawks controlled most statistical categories of the match, including a .387 hitting percentage, whereas the Bison salvaged only a .056 hitting percentage on 27 kills.
Most notably, Kansas commanded offensive surges through their ability to win on the serve as the Jayhawks recorded 10 aces, five of them coming from Mosser.
The Jayhawks stay in Nashville Friday for game two of three in the LUV Invite. Kansas takes on Wake Forest at 4 p.m. inside Allen Arena.