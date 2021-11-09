Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien has done nothing but shine in her first year at Kansas, with a number of accolades already attached to her name.

Bien is a proven powerhouse on both sides of the ball and is only getting better. As of Tuesday, she has tallied 236 kills and 216 digs. The freshman credits her teammates’ welcoming nature, amid winning back-to-back Big 12 Rookie of the Week awards in mid-September.

“It’s been kind of like easy for me to like connect with the team and like bond with them really well because I’ve kind of like played with older girls my whole life,” Bien said. “They just make it so easy because they brought me right in.”

But her early collegiate success is just building upon her high school days in Overland Park where Bien recorded over 1,000 kills and nearly 1,300 digs in her career. Bien was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Bien is used to being one of the youngest players on the KU team, but makes her presence known by carrying herself like a veteran. She encourages fellow underclassmen — both students and athletes — to channel their best selves and be assertive despite being younger.

However, older players like super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser have still been mentors for Bien and have helped her adjust to life as a Jayhawk.

“She [Mosser] would just like tell me where to go, tell me what to do, everything, so she makes it a lot easier for me,” Bien said. “There’s seniority obviously, but everyone’s really just like on the same playing field, which is nice.”

Building team chemistry is not a problem for Kansas volleyball, even though there are age gaps for many players. The bonds made off the court during team meals and pregame rituals translate to success on the court when the first serve is dealt.

“We’ll like get coffee together, come to the locker room, and we listen to music for like an hour before,” Bien said of the team’s pregame routine. “We turn all the lights off and like kind of go crazy before the game and that kind of like hypes us up.”

Something about the pregame routine must be working, as Kansas volleyball is 12-11 overall and sitting in a position to receive a postseason bid with just four regular season matches left.

All four are Big 12 matchups, as the Jayhawks play a two-game series versus Texas Christian University at home next week and then on the road at Kansas State Nov. 26-27. In the meantime, Bien said the team has been working on over passes and fine tuning things defensively in practice to finish the year on a strong note.

“That would just be awesome like if we could go to the tournament, and if we finish out the season super well and get that chance,” Bien said. “I think we’re a team that could be really good in postseason.”

Bien looks forward to potentially appearing in her first Division 1 volleyball championship and hopes the team keeps up the intensity they have been playing with to earn a spot.

The NCAA will announce the full 64-team championship bracket during the Nov. 28 selection show, and postseason play begins on Dec. 2.