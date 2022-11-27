Kansas volleyball is "going dancing" and has been selected to play the No. 7 seeded University of Miami on Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. in the opening round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
The Jayhawks are in the Louisville bracket as an unranked seed.
Ｇｏｉｎｇ Ｄａｎｃｉｎｇ 😎// @NCAAVolleyball \\ #RockChalk | #KUVB pic.twitter.com/DQWsqCsq7Z— Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) November 28, 2022
Miami is 19-10 overall, and 12-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Hurricanes have won six out of their last seven games, including defeating No. 10 Georgia Tech in their season finale. In 2021, they were selected to play in the NCAA Tournament but lost in the second round 3-0 to Florida State.
This is the second straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the Jayhawks and 11th tournament birth.