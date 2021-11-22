Kansas volleyball defeated Texas Christian University 3-1 Saturday night.
The team’s seniors were recognized prior to the match and included: libero Lacey Angello, middle blocker Rachel Langs, outside hitter Jenny Mosser, libero Audri Suter and outside hitter Anezka Szabo.
Kansas jumped out to an early 10-5 lead thanks in part to several well-placed hits from freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien and two timely blocks from Mosser. KU then followed up with an 8-2 point scoring run, behind three TCU attack errors. The Jayhawks ultimately cruised to a 25-15 victory.
Momentum carried over into the second set, where Bien completed two service aces and Mosser registered several dominant kills past the Horned Frog defense. TCU found its footing midway through the set and tied it at seven before the Jayhawks went on a 7-3 scoring run. Kansas won the set, 25-18.
The Jayhawks went on a 5-0 scoring run in the third set as Bien and sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford took advantage of holes in the TCU defense. Two Kansas attack errors disrupted the Jayhawks' flow, leading TCU to a tie at 13 all. KU quickly rediscovered its energy as Bien made a tough kill, landing right in the middle of the defense, making the score 18-14.
TCU did not go away, rallying to take a 24-22 set lead, forcing the Jayhawks to call timeout. TCU prevailed and won the third set, 25-23.
Going back-and-forth all day, Kansas shook off the previous set and took an early 6-1 lead behind two kills from Szabo and defensive struggles for TCU. The Horned Frogs found holes in Kansas' front row and exploited it. However, after a later attack error charged to TCU, followed by three Kansas blocks, the Jayhawks claimed victory, 25-20.
Kansas takes on Kansas State in the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan, Kansas on Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m.