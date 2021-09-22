Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien has been named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the second straight week for Kansas volleyball. Bien received the award after dominant performances in the Jayhawk Classic.
This award comes after Bien received her first Big 12 Rookie of the Week award last week as the Jayhawks swept through the Kansas Invitational.
The freshman led the Jayhawks in kills in two of the three matches played during the Jayhawk Classic, totaling 32 kills in just 10 sets played. Her performances paved the way to two-straight sweeps during that span, losing just one set in three matches.
The Overland Park native also added on the defensive end this past week, racking up four blocks and 37 digs, showing off her versatility on both ends.
Bien has found immediate success in her first year as a Jayhawk, leading Kansas to a 8-3 record to start the season. Bien is a key piece in KU’s rotation, trailing only super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser in kills.
Bien has tallied 101 kills in 37 sets, averaging a staggering 2.73 kills per set played, while keeping an efficient .264 hitting percentage as well. Her aggressive hitting and efficient attacks have been critical to the Jayhawk’s success, as they look to continue that success heading into conference play.
Kansas looks to extend its six-game winning streak as conference play begins Friday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas. The match starts at 6 p.m.