Kansas volleyball’s freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford received the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award on Wednesday for her defensive performance in Kansas’ two matches against TCU this past week.
Crawford ended the week adding another four solo blocks and 15 block assists in what was a dominant defensive showcase for the 6-foot-3 freshman from Lansing. Crawford averaged 2.38 blocks per set in her eight sets played against the Horned Frogs.
Not only was Crawford showing off her defensive skill set, but she was able to provide on the offensive end as well. Crawford added 17 kills for the Jayhawks, leading for two quick 3-1 match wins.
This is the first Defensive Player of the Week award for Crawford, but she will look to continue her defensive success to close out the spring season and add a few more accolades to her resume.
Watch Crawford and the Jayhawks take on Wichita State this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in Wichita.