Kansas basketball is set to head down to Waco, Texas, to compete against the Baylor Bears on Monday, Jan. 23, in their first matchup of the year. Here’s what you need to know.
Coming into the matchup
Kansas enters the game 16-3 on the season and 5-2 in Big 12 play after dropping their previous two games to TCU and Kansas State. The Jayhawks are averaging 76.3 points per contest. The scoring stats are led individually by redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson, who averages 21.3 points per game.
Baylor enters the matchup 14-5 on the season and 4-3 in Big 12 play. After dropping its first three conference games of the year, the Bears picked up a winning pace with four victories in a row. Heading into Monday's matchup, Baylor averages 79.6 points per game, led by freshman guard Keyonte George’s 17.4 points per game.
Matchup History
In the all-time matchup history, the Jayhawks have taken 30 of the 38 previous games. Kansas has won six of the last 10 games against the Bears. Baylor is 3-2 in Waco in those previous ten, taking the last two against the Jayhawks at home.
Can Gradey Get Going?
Freshman guard Gradey Dick has hit a bit of a speed bump in his this year's campaign. The Wichita native is 15-of-47 shooting in his last four games, good for just 31% from the field. Dick comes into the game still averaging 14.4 points per match from his hot start, but for Kansas to leave Waco with a win, the freshman guard needs to heat up.
Who can help Jalen Wilson?
Opposed to Dick, Wilson has been on a tear in recent games, averaging just over 25 points per game over his last four games. Wilson provides offense for the struggling Jayhawks, but he needs some help.
Dick and sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. have been the players to step up and score recently, but Kansas head coach Bill Self has multiple options. Redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. average a chunk of the Kansas total points. Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. and junior guard Joeseph Yesufu also provide scoring when tagged off the Jayhawk bench. Regardless of what team member provides extra offense, someone has to aid Wilson Monday night.
How does Kansas slow down Keyonte George?
Baylor's George is among the front runners for freshman of the year in college basketball. George averages 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season. So how does Kansas slow him down? Luckily, Kansas has Harris, who has done a fantastic job this season defending guards, making his case for defensive player of the year across the country. Kansas will need Harris to limit George offensively in this matchup if the team wants to fly back home with another Big 12 win.
Where to watch
The game will be televised on ESPN, with tipoff beginning at 8 p.m.