Texas and Kansas will meet for the first time this season inside Allen Fieldhouse Monday at 8 p.m. The Longhorns come into the matchup in first place in the Big 12 Conference with a 19-4 record overall, and an 8-2 record in Big 12 play. Kansas boasts an 18-5 record overall, with a 6-4 record in their conference schedule. Here are some critical points for the game.
When and how to watch
Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday night, and the game will air as a part of ESPN’s “Big Monday.”
Three-Headed Monster
Texas has three-star guards in sophomore Tyrese Hunter, and graduate students Marcus Carr, and Sir’Jabari Rice, are the leading scorers in their offense.
Hunter came over via the transfer portal from Iowa State and has averaged just over 10 points per game. Marcus Carr is another transfer product, as he came from Minnesota, and he has had an incredible senior year. Carr averages over 16 points per game and four assists. Last but certainly not least, Rice came over from New Mexico for his graduate student season with the Longhorns and scores around 11 points per game, shooting just under 50 percent from the field.
Kansas will have to contain these three to keep themselves in the game on Monday night.
Who can help Jalen Wilson?
Junior forward Jalen Wilson has played himself into National Player of the Year contention, scoring over 21 points per game and leading the team in field goal percentage and rebounds. Wilson is doing it all for Kansas but needs help.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick has had a slow start to Big 12 play but has been playing well as of late and will need to step up in Monday’s matchup to keep Kansas in the game. Dajuan Harris Jr. has also shown that he can score. Notching 18 points in two games this season, he will also need to distribute the ball and find open Jayhawks for easy looks.
One team is hot; one team is not
Texas comes into the Monday matchup off the heels of a 69-66 win at Kansas State. The team is 8-2 in conference play and has won four of its last five.
Kansas, on the other hand, is reeling. January was rough for the Jayhawks as they dropped three straight Big 12 games to Kansas State, Baylor and TCU. Kansas got right with two late January wins against Kentucky and Kansas State but lost their first February matchup in blowout fashion at Iowa State.