Kansas basketball lost at the hands of Texas in the Big 12 championship game Saturday afternoon by a final score of 76-56.
Despite the loss, players on the team aren’t too worried as they head into March Madness, which starts next week. Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris said that he and his team would quickly recover from Saturday’s championship loss.
“We got to forget about this one, we won the regular season so they can have this one. We proved that we were the best team in the regular season, so we need to continue to get better and get ready for March,” Harris said.
Harris scored six points in Saturday’s loss, turning the ball over four times, and missing four of his seven shot attempts.
Harris’ teammate, freshman guard MJ Rice said that the team is looking to move forward from the loss.
“Congrats to them (Texas), they deserved it, they got us today, but we got to regroup and get our focus back, because the season is just starting,” Rice said.
Rice was one of the many Jayhawks that stepped in to attempt to replace injured redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. Rice made the only shot he took, that being a three-pointer in the first half.
Harris said that getting McCullar back will be the biggest key for the Jayhawks heading into next week’s tournament.
“Just getting Kev (McCullar) back. I think he’s a big part of our team, he does a lot for us, and we got to get him healthy,” Harris said when asked what his biggest takeaway from the game was.
Kansas will regroup and wait to see what region they are placed in for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, with the show airing at 5 p.m. on CBS.