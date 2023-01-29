Kansas women's basketball picked up an 85-72 win over the in-state rival Wildcats on Sunday night.
The Sunflower Showdown was a defensive struggle from the start. The first basket did not come until three minutes into the game, with graduate guard Sarah Shematsi knocking down a three.
Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry got the Jayhawks on the board first with a three-pointer to tie the game up.
Mayberry's three sparked a 10-0 Kansas run that gave the Jayhawks a 10-3 lead with 3:22 to play in the first quarter.
The Jayhawks continued their offensive production throughout the rest of the quarter, leading 18-10 over the wildcats at the end of the first.
Kansas finished the first quarter shooting 44% from the field and also had seven more points off turnovers than the Wildcats in the first quarter.
The start of the second quarter was delayed due to the lights turning off in Allen Fieldhouse.
Despite the delay, Kansas stayed in control of the game, scoring the first four points of the second quarter and extending its lead to 22-10 with 8:30 left to play in the first half.
The second quarter featured more offense than the first. The Jayhawks went into the locker room at halftime, shooting over 50% from the field and holding onto a 39-29 lead.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson finished the first half leading the Jayhawks in scoring with 12 points and six rebounds as well.
Senior guard Gabby Gregory led the wildcats at the half with 11 points while playing all 20 minutes.
Kansas State came out of the halftime break and immediately started cutting into the 10-point deficit.
At one point, the Wildcats cut the Jayhawks' lead down to two points but quickly fell back behind. Kansas went on a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter to extend its lead to 52-42 with 3:20 left to play in the third quarter.
Kansas State would not go away easy. Led by Gregory’s 18 points through three quarters, the Wildcats crawled back into the game at the end of the third quarter, only trailing 56-50.
Mayberry led the offensive charge for the Jayhawks at the start of the fourth quarter, helping Kansas hold the lead through a tight back-and-forth battle.
The Jayhawks continued to build their lead with time winding down in the game. With under five minutes to play Kansas held onto a 67-60 lead.
Kansas pulled away one last time from the Wildcats, going on a 6-0 scoring run and making the score 73-62 with only 3:36 left to play.
The Jayhawks closed things out, beating their instate rival 85-72 and winning the first matchup between the two teams this season.
Kansas will be back in action on Feb. 1, taking on Baylor in Waco, Texas. That game will be on ESPN+.