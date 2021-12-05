Kansas women’s basketball hosted the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday, resulting in a 74-67 win for the Jayhawks.

An emphatic driving and-1 layup from junior guard Holly Kersgieter set the pace for the rest of the first quarter. Both teams were out and running all quarter long, with Kansas taking a 15-12 lead to end the period.

Kansas failed to figure out Vanderbilt’s halfcourt press which resulted in seven first-quarter turnovers, four of those being steals. The Commodores were unable to convert on those turnovers, however, only picking up four points off of them.

With loads of energy on the glass, Vanderbilt created extra opportunities for the offense with six offensive rebounds in the first 10 minutes. Finishing with just six made field goals in the first quarter, two of those came from offensive rebounds, keeping the Commodores’ offense alive.

Outscoring Kansas 16-4 in the second quarter, Vanderbilt pulled away, ending the period with a 28-19 lead at halftime. The Commodores’ defense played ferocious all game long, and the second quarter became no exception.

Vanderbilt forced another eight turnovers in the second, which led to 10 points off of those turnovers. The Jayhawks were unable to make any easy passes with black jerseys cutting into every passing lane, immediately running out in transition for easy layups.

Kansas got held to just one made field goal in the second quarter, scoring four points and shooting 1-for-10 from the floor. The Jayhawks couldn’t get the offense rolling against the physical Vanderbilt inside defenders, leaving them with a halftime deficit.

Changing the script to start the second half, Kansas brought the defensive intensity. Implementing their own halfcourt press, the Jayhawks flustered the Commodore shooters and forced errant passes, leading to fastbreak points on the other end.

Senior guard Aniya Thomas emerged as a showstopper in the third quarter, scoring 12 points in just the third quarter alone. Thomas played with intensity and pace and brought both the team and the crowd back to life.

The Jayhawks outscored Vanderbilt 27-15 in the third quarter with a tough inside attack with junior center Taiyanna Jackson at the center of a 14-0 differential in points in the paint. She finished with six points on just three attempts in the third quarter as she imposed her will in the paint.

Vanderbilt had a late surge in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to three points before Kansas pulled away, completing the 74-67 victory.

Senior forward Brinae Alexander kept VU close in the final period with 13 points in the quarter after finally finding her stroke from the outside, hitting 3-of-5 three-point attempts. Alexander found the shots she wanted and converted 50% of them in the fourth, keeping Vanderbilt within striking distance.

With 1:56 remaining in a three-point ballgame, Thomas pulled up and drained a wide-open shot from deep, forcing a Commodore timeout. After a turnover coming out of that timeout for Vanderbilt, the game was all but over as Kansas kept its lead late in the fourth.

Kansas improves to 7-1 on the year with its next match next Sunday at 2 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse against Santa Clara on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.