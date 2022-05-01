Kansas baseball won its first game of a three-game series against West Virginia on Friday, taking the game 7-3. Redshirt senior pitcher Daniel Hegarty delivered for Kansas, throwing a complete game performance that helped lead the Jayhawks to victory.
The Jayhawks started this game on the offensive end with two runs in the bottom of the first. With a shutout first frame from Hegarty, Kansas maintained its early lead.
Hegarty pitched a complete game with the help of the Jayhawk defense for the second time this season. His last complete game came against Baylor just two weeks ago, and both performances resulted in a win for the Jayhawks.
The lefty has been a key piece for the Jayhawks’ rotation after assuming the Friday starter position. Hegarty struggled at the start of the season out of the bullpen, but has improved his play in his new role.
Kansas put up three runs in the fourth, starting with a solo shot from redshirt freshman first baseman Cooper McMurray. McMurray has hit two home runs in the last two games and has improved his batting average to .221.
After McMurray’s home run, redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf tacked on the other two runs with a two-RBI double.
Metcalf has also been a force for Kansas’ offense as of late. At Air Force on April 27, he had one of the best games of his career, hitting 5-for-5 with six RBIs. Those are both career-tying feats as he led Kansas to a midweek win over the Falcons.
With Kansas up five runs after the three-run fourth, West Virginia tacked on a run in the top of the fifth, cutting the lead to 5-1. The Jayhawks answered back in the next frame with a run of their own on an infield single from freshman outfielder Sergio Rivera.
Hegarty continued to deal after McMurray earned his second RBI of the day on a sacrifice fly. This pushed the score to 7-1 and the Jayhawks had a convincing lead going into the eighth.
West Virginia scored two in the eighth to make the score 7-3. With a save opportunity out of the picture, coach Ritch Price opted to put Hegarty back on the mound to attempt a complete game win.
After two quick outs, Hegarty finished the game with a catch at first to seal Kansas’ third Big 12 Conference win of the season.
Kansas is back in action on Saturday against West Virginia for the second game of the three-game series.