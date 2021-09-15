The Big 12 released the schedules for women’s basketball season on Wednesday, with Kansas’ conference season play will begin Jan. 2 against TCU.
The Jayhawks will begin their season on the road against TCU, and will play each Big 12 team twice with one home game and one away game. Kansas will also play 11 non-conference games throughout the season, which was announced in August.
Kansas has a tough schedule ahead, playing 11 games against teams that reached the 2020 NCAA Tournament, including a matchup against Tennessee. Although the Jayhawks did not reach the tournament last season, the strength of schedule and experience of their opponents will heighten the level of play.
KU will play its conference home opener Jan. 5 against West Virginia after beginning the season Nov. 10 against SIU-Edwardsville. Kansas’ last game of the season, as well as conference play, will take place on March 5 on the road against Oklahoma.
Kansas’ team retained four players who started in 10 or more games last season, as well as bringing in three true-freshmen to the roster. The experience and leadership the Jayhawks have should help the incoming players against a tough Big 12 schedule ahead.
The Jayhawks will begin their season at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 10 against SIU-Edwardsville.