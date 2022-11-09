Kansas women’s basketball opened its 2022-23 season with a 72-61 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Wednesday night.
It wasn’t the prettiest victory with the Jayhawks fending off multiple scoring runs by Jacksonville throughout the course of the game.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson and senior guard Holly Kersgieter led the way for the Jayhawks. Kersgieter finished the game with a team-high 17 points, followed by Jackson’s 16. Jackson’s presence was felt in other aspects of the game as well, as she had 12 rebounds to give her a double-double. She also recorded two blocks.
The Jayhawks lead at the end of the first quarter 23-15, after going on a 13-3 run towards the latter stages of the period. Kansas shot 46% from the field for the quarter, while Jacksonville shot 27% from the field.
The Jayhawks started the second quarter hot with a 7-0 run in just over a minute span, giving them a 30-17 lead. Kansas would continue to gain momentum on the offensive end, going 6-of-8 from the field and stretched the lead to 19 points. Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry, making her Kansas debut, scored eight points during the quarter.
The Dolphins would score six points at the end of the half, giving Kansas a 42-29 advantage going into halftime. Graduate student Seraphine Bastin had 12 points in the first half for the Dolphins.
The third quarter saw the game change in terms of momentum, with Jacksonville outscoring Kansas 15-to-12 for the period. Redshirt senior Shynia Jackson made two of her four three-pointers during this stretch. She led the Dolphins in scoring with 15 points.
The Jayhawks struggled offensively, turning the ball over seven times and not making a single three-pointer over the duration of the third quarter. Despite this, Kansas was ahead 54-44 at the end of the third quarter.
A three-point basket by redshirt senior guard Deshari Graham would put the Dolphins within five with 8:50 remaining, forcing Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider to call a timeout. Graham finished with 13 points for the night.
It took contributions from Kersgieter and senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, who combined for a total of 12 points in the final quarter to help Kansas put away Jacksonville 72-61
Kansas starts its season 1-0 and will look to continue a good start to the season as they take on UT-Arlington at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 16. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.