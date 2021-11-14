Kansas women’s basketball defeated Tennessee State 83-60 Sunday behind physicality and quick transition buckets from senior guard Aniya Thomas and junior guard Zakiyah Franklin.

Thomas and Franklin made their efforts seen as the duo combined for 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field in 31 minutes of play.

“We just went with our game plan,” Franklin said. “Just staying aggressive and attacking their pressure and using it against them.”

Defense played a key role in jump-starting the Kansas offense as the Jayhawks recorded 11 steals and scored 22 points off turnovers. As a result of the steals that helped the team run in transition, Kansas tallied 25 fast break points.

“I thought they were good tonight, especially on the defensive end,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “Aniya is really starting the season off as you would like to as a senior.”

Although Schneider praised the aggressive play, junior guard Holly Kersgeiter got ejected following an altercation with Tennessee State’s sophomore guard Lacy Robins. Kersgieter picked up her first technical earlier in the afternoon, which ultimately forced the disqualification.

“Obviously, Holly’s a great player,” said sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti. “We went into the locker room saying we’re going to win this game for her and came out in the second half playing with that momentum.”

With Kersgieter in the locker room, Kansas turned to the frontcourt for support. Chatzileonti scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while junior center Taiyanna Jackson registered just six points, but had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Tennessee State tried to counter Kansas’ pace with a full-court press.

“I thought we did a good job executing against their pressure,” Schneider said. “They’re a really hard team to play against. It’s a style you really don’t see a lot of anymore.”

Kansas takes the court against the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.