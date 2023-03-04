Kansas women’s basketball swept TCU to end the regular season with an 84-61 win. The Jayhawks ended 19-10 overall and 9-9 in conference play.
Junior guard Chandler Prater had a game-high 24 points and junior guard Wyvette Mayberry had 18 points.
TCU started off the game strong with a 10-4 lead going into the under-5-minute timeout. TCU shot 44.4% from the field, with eight rebounds, and held Kansas to only 28.6% with just three rebounds. However, the Jayhawks stepped on the gas and went on a 6-0 scoring run, due to TCU's costly fouls, to even the score at 10-10 with 3:47 left.
The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs battled for the rest of the quarter as the teams traded buckets. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter's layup ended the first quarter 17-16 to give Kansas a one-point lead.
The teams opened the second quarter trading three-point baskets. After a TCU turnover, senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, who recently surpassed 1400 career points, made a jumper to put the Jayhawks in front, 22-21. Kansas and TCU continued to trade baskets, tying the game at 30-30 with 4:00 minutes left.
Kansas built a 39-33 lead after a 6-1 scoring run in the last 1:19 minutes of the half. Prater leads all scorers with 14 points.
The Jayhawks started strong to start the second half as Kansas created 24 points, shooting 69.2% to TCU’s 10, shooting 20% in the third quarter. At the under-5-minute timeout, the Jayhawks went on a 16-4 scoring run, to make the score 55-37 with 5:18 left.
Kansas continued to build their lead, thanks to Franklin and Kersgieter, to end the third quarter with a 20-point lead, 63-43.
TCU tried to crawl out of the hole, but the Jayhawks remained dominant for the rest of the quarter. Kansas shot 61.5% on 8-for-13 shooting. Junior forward Katrine Jessen ended the regular season with a jumper, 84-61.
Next up, is the Big 12 Championship Tournament, which will be held March 9-12 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. The bracket will be announced after all regular season contests are done.