Kansas women’s basketball defeated the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 73-43 in Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday.
At halftime, Kansas athletics honored pioneer Marian Washington for her hard work and dedication to the Kansas women’s basketball team. She was the head coach from 1973-2004, was the first women's athletics director for KU and started the track and field coach.
“We are a program on the rise,” said head coach Brandon Schneider. “I believe that not only in your play but in our culture, in our recruiting. I think today was about honoring Coach Washington with our effort. I know we didn’t play the cleanest game but I don’t think anyone would have faulted our effort.”
Senior guard Holly Kersgieter recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds and senior guard Chandler Prater recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a great example for Holly to demonstrate how to contribute in other ways, especially on a night where maybe she misses some shots that she typically makes and Chandler is capable of that every night just because of her motor and how hard she plays,” said Schneider. “I thought she got some key rebounds to help us gain a lead.”
“We have a very, very rich tradition here that Coach Washington established over three decades, and the entire weekend I thought just a great job by everyone involved in celebrating her legacy,” said Schneider.
In the first quarter the first half, Kansas started the game aggressively. Junior guard Chandler Prater created the first bucket off a put-back and senior center Taiyanna Jackson made a transitional layup followed.
However, in the second half of the first quarter, the Vaqueros' defense stepped up to prevent Kansas from scoring for nearly 2:00 minutes. UTGRV could not contain the Jayhawks for long as they found their offensive cadence again due to fouls on the Vaqueros and a transition layup.
The pace quickened in the second quarter, and bodies were flying on closeouts and ball fakes. Kansas did not flinch and went on a 9-0 scoring run, three points from free throws, for the last 3:29 minutes to make the score 28-13 since the Vaqueros scored at the 9:46 mark.
The second half of the second quarter was sloppy with three consecutive missed wide-open layups by Kersgieter and three turnovers on UTGRV, but the Jayhawks continued to create scoring opportunities to end the half, 41-20.
The aggressive, red-hot Kansas offense went cold to start the second half with the Vaqueros' offense and defense which brought the score to, 44-27.
The Jayhawks started to find their rhythm with 5:54 left in the third. Kersgieter made a free throw that sparked an 8-0 scoring run for the last 3:49 minutes to make the score 52-27.
UTRGV started off strong in the second half but has not made a field goal for 7:83 minutes until junior guard Mele Kaihali made a three-pointer to make the score 55-31. However, Kersgieter made a three-point buzzer-beater to close the third quarter.
The Jayhawks continued to get points in the paint in the fourth quarter thanks to two layups by Jackson. UTGRV tried to come back with last-minute shots, but Kansas continued to dominate and won 73-43.
Next up, the Jayhawks look to continue their win streak against Maine in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic in Moraga, California on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.