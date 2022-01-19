Kansas carried heartbreak from its loss against then-No.14 Baylor into the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan Wednesday night. The Jayhawks fell 69-61 to rival Kansas State despite a late fourth-quarter rally, marking their second-lowest point total of the season thus far.
After trailing the Wildcats by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks completed a 19-3 run in just three minutes to get back within striking distance. Junior guard Holly Kersgieter then drained a three with just over two minutes remaining to tie things up at 57.
“We created some miscues and were able to convert them into points,” coach Brandon Schneider said of Kansas’ fourth-quarter comeback. “Our defense for the majority of the night was good enough to put us in a position to be successful, but I wasn’t pleased at all with our offensive execution.”
Kansas came to life late in the fourth, but was unable to recover from a previous lack of offensive production. The Jayhawks shot an overall 21-59 from the field and turned the ball over 21 times - nine of which came from junior center Taiyanna Jackson.
Jackson tallied an impressive eight blocks on the defensive front, but fouled out in the fourth quarter for the second game in a row. Redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater and sophomore center Nadira Eltayeb also landed in foul trouble with four apiece on the night.
“We fouled them too much,” Schneider said. “But it was our offense tonight that I thought really let us down.”
Kersgieter, the Jayhawks’ leading scorer, shot just 5-15 from the field, only tallying one point in the first quarter and not scoring again until the third. Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee, a Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 candidate, made things difficult for Kansas in the post and forced it to attempt 21 three-pointers.
The Wildcats handed the Jayhawks their fourth loss overall and third loss within Big 12 Conference play, dropping them to sixth in the conference standings. K-State has won five of the last six meetings against Kansas and now leads the all-time series 78-48.
“This league race is going to be crazy,” Schneider said. “I think any team in the league is capable of losing two in a row. K-State just did it and then came back and took advantage of a terrific crowd and opportunity to win at home.”
K-State’s coach Jeff Mittie reiterated the current competitive nature of the conference by saying that any team can win on any given night. The Jayhawks look to bounce back in their next Big 12 contest against Texas Tech.
“If you lose a couple in a row, how do you respond?” Schneider said. “That’s the situation that we’re in going back home on Saturday.”
Kansas faces Texas Tech in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.