The Kansas women’s basketball team fell to the Texas Longhorns 61-52 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
In the first quarter, Texas looked as if it would run the Jayhawks out of the gym, dominating in the first 10 minutes.
Junior center Charli Collier put up eight points and collected five rebounds. Collier alone outscored the Jayhawks in the quarter as Kansas managed to only record five points.
KU buckets would come at a premium early on, as Kansas shot 2-of-12 from the field. The poor shooting could be attributed to the lockdown defense that the Longhorns displayed from the start.
The second quarter was much of the same in the opening minutes. The six KU turnovers in the quarter, paired with other sloppy plays, led to easy transition buckets on the other end. In addition, the Longhorns would go on to force several charges which would result in extra opportunities for them on offense.
However, the Jayhawks would muster up some fight as they began to put together small runs to stay as close as they could. Kansas kept fresh legs on the court, putting in 10 players in the half.
Despite the height advantage in favor of Texas, Kansas out-rebounded Texas 11-6 in the second. The Longhorns shot much better than the Jayhawks from the floor at a 41.2% clip.
Texas opened the third quarter on a 9-1 run and didn't look back. The team's success came with a full effort with several players making significant contributions on both sides of the court. The team effort could be seen on paper too, with the Longhorns posting six assists on seven made baskets.
The Jayhawks were limited to only 10 third-quarter points with half of them coming from sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter.
Kansas wrapped up the final quarter just trying to stay competitive. KU shot remarkably, going 8-of-14 from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc. A last-minute comeback though was unattainable, Texas defeating Kansas 61-52.
For the Jayhawks, Kersgieter finished with 15 points and six boards. For Texas, Collier would post a game-high 23 points and 14 rebounds, making her name heard as a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist.
Kansas will be back in Allen Fieldhouse Saturday as they host West Virginia. Saturday’s game will be the Jayhawks senior night, despite hosting Baylor at home on March 6. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.