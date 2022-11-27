Kansas women’s basketball is 5-0 in the season after defeating Maine and St. Mary’s College in the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 25-26 in Moraga, Calif. at the University Credit Union Pavilion.
Game One:
The Jayhawks opened the Thanksgiving Classic with a 9-0 scoring run to create an early lead against Maine. Quickly, Maine led 12-11 after the Black Bears created turnovers and rebounds that converted into points. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin scored her 1000th point on a three, the 31st program history, to make the score 20-12.
Kansas finished the first quarter 26-14 to complete a 13-0 scoring run with the Jayhawks shooting 71.4% compared to the Black Bears' 33.3%.
Kansas continued to dominate in the second quarter as the Jayhawks never fell below a six-point lead. Maine battled with Kansas, but could never get cut the lead. Franklin continued to be strong offensively and created 13 points off the bench and senior center Taiyanna Jackson had 10 points. The points helped create a 44-28 at halftime.
The third quarter started with Maine taking the first two points, but Kansas Jayhawks' defense continued their lead as they held Maine to 3-of-11 shooting for 27.3% in the third quarter. Kansas outscored the Black Bears 19-8 to end the third quarter 63-36.
The fourth quarter was competitive with back-and-forth play. Despite being down 31 points at one point, they kept battling which forced Kansas to shoot 35.3%. Maine kept Kansas from shooting deep, allowing only 13 points.
The Black Bears made two free throws to end the game 76-49.
The Jayhawks had five players in double figures: Franklin had 21 points, Jackson had 14 points, junior guard Wyvette Mayberry had 13 points, senior guard Holly Kersgieter had 11 points and sophomore guard Chandler Prater had 10 points.
Game Two:
The final game opened with great defense on both sides with Saint Mary’s took a charge, forcing Prater to take an offensive foul and Kansas’ Kersigerter made a steal. Then, both teams created rhythm to battle back and forth to tie the game at 12-12. Franklin made the three to put Kansas in the lead at 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Jayhawks stepped on the gas and created an 18-0 scoring run for almost seven minutes. The Gaels scored the first two buckets of the quarter, but were unable to create a cadence and were forced to shoot 13.3% compared to Kansas’ 52.9%.
Saint Mary’s made two free throws to cut the Jayhawks’ lead to 16, but in Kansas’ last final possession of the quarter, Kersgieter made a three to make the score 36-17 at the half.
The tournament host and the Jayhawks battled defensively. Kansas and the Gaels fought for every point, but the Jayhawks kept their lead never falling below 19 points ahead, ending the third quarter at 55-36.
The same story continued in the fourth quarter with back-and-forth play. At 6:07 minutes left to play, Saint Mary’s cut the Kansas lead to 15 points, but fouls and transition plagued the Gaels which allowed the Jayhawks to rack up the score to 67-44.
Kansas outscores St. Mary’s 18-17 to win 73-53. Jackson had a career-high 24 points to help advance the Jayhawks to 5-0.
Next up, Kansas hopes to continue its win streak as they take on Texas A&M in Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.