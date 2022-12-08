In the battle between two undefeated teams, Kansas dominated No. 12 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday with a score of 77-50
The scoring for the Jayhawks came from Junior guard Chandler Prater and Senior center Taiyanna Jackson with 19 points each.
The Jayhawks started out slow as the Wildcats took an early lead of 2-9 until Prater got an and-1, and she made the free throw that followed. The Wildcats took the first quarter, but the margin was close with a score of 14-17.
Kansas then took control of the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 14-5 in the 2nd. The Jayhawks ended the half with a 8-0 run that included back-to-back threes from Junior guard Mia Vuksic. The Jayhawks ended the first half up 28-22.
The third and fourth quarters were more of the same as they outscored the Wildcats 49-28 and shot 60.9% from the field. The offense was helped by the Kansas defense that held the Wildcats to 30.9% from the field in the game.
The points came mostly from the starting five as the bench only posted 10 points combined that include Vuksic’s 2 threes.
The Wildcats scoring came mostly from Fifth-year Senior forward Cate Reese, who had 14 points on 6-17 from the field, and from Fifth-year Senior guard/forward Jade Loville who had 13 points on 5-13 from the field.
The Jayhawks look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Wichita State Shockers on December 11 at Allen Fieldhouse.