Allen Fieldhouse played host to a non-conference matchup between Kansas women’s basketball and the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Jayhawks (1-0) looked to build off an ideal start to the season, knocking off SIUE in their first contest by putting up 98 points. They followed up their season-opening performance with another offensive showing, putting up 83 on the Tigers.

The Jayhawks started strong with a flurry of transition buckets by senior guard Aniya Thomas, propelling KU to a 16-0 run for the majority of the first quarter. Tennessee State had answers, however, as freshman Gia Adams knocked down a pair of threes and was a focal point of the Tiger offense in the first half.

The first half ended with the Jayhawks on top 48-34, led by sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti, who had 12 points.

One of the few fallacies during the first half was when junior guard Holly Kersgieter was sent off with a technical foul during a play late in the second quarter.

KU started the second half with the same energy as the first, winning the possession battle and capitalizing on Tiger mistakes. Thomas continued her impressive day by knocking down a 3-pointer with her first shot of the second half and never slowed down.

Brandon Schneider’s squad never stopped pushing the pace. With devastating defense, the Jayhawks were able to conjure up 22 points off turnovers.

The play of Chatzileonti did not go unnoticed, as the Greek international tallied 16 points throughout the game.

The second half ended with a TSU rally, but it proved to be not enough as the Jayhawks secured their second win of the early 2021-22 season.

Thomas continued her impressive start to the season by putting 19 on the board, controlling the tempo of what seemed like the whole game.

The Jayhawks seemed to never be contested during the game, always answering the Tigers' momentum pushes and controlling many facets of the matchup.

Kansas continues its homestand with a matchup against University of Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.