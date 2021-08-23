The Kansas women’s basketball team announced its 2021 non-conference schedule Monday, featuring a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada and a Thanksgiving break shootout.
This winter, Kansas plays 11 non-conference games, eight of which will be played inside Allen Fieldhouse starting on Nov. 10 against SIU-Edwardsville. The Jayhawks host Tennessee State (Nov. 14), Omaha (Nov. 17) and Saint Louis (Nov. 21) before heading to Las Vegas to play in the South Point Shootout against Tennessee (Nov. 26) and the University of Texas at El-Paso (Nov. 27).
KU plays five games in December, starting on Dec. 1 versus the University of Texas Rio-Grande Valley, and then faces Vanderbilt (Dec. 5) and Santa Clara (Dec. 12) before heading to Wichita State to play the Shockers on Dec. 21.
The Jayhawks wrap up their non-conference schedule on Dec. 28 against Northwestern State.
“We are very excited about the non-conference schedule and the way it all came together,” said Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider. “We honored many of the agreements that were in place prior to COVID-19 impacting what really amounts to two seasons worth of non-league games. Highlighted by two tough SEC opponents, Tennessee in Las Vegas and Vanderbilt at home, we feel this is a schedule that our fans will enjoy while also preparing us for the always tough Big 12 season.”
Last season, Kansas’ team finished the 2020-21 campaign (7-18, 3-15 in Big 12 conference play). Highlight wins came against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown on Jan. 23 and a come-from-behind win against TCU on Feb. 7.
Kansas’ 2021-22 regular-season conference schedule has yet to be announced.