Kansas women’s basketball claimed victory over Saint Louis University Sunday, 79-50.

After a 25-point win against Omaha in the middle of the week, Kansas looked to continue with another high-scoring affair but neither team could seem to put the ball in the basket in the first quarter. KU led 15-8 on just 29% shooting from the floor.

With just one combined three-point make in the quarter, both offenses looked to heat up in the second. However, strong team defense from both sides resulted in seven combined turnovers and similar shooting percentages.

Although Kansas shot just 20% in the second quarter, sophomore guard Mia Vuksic provided a major spark off the bench. Vuksic shot 2-for-2 from deep and added six of the 12 Jayhawk points in the quarter.

SLU pulled within four points to end the half thanks to its defensive presence. The Billikens collected five steals and five blocks in just 20 minutes of play, not allowing Kansas many easy buckets.

Looking to attack the paint to start the second half, the Jayhawks changed the offensive game plan for the third quarter. Kansas scored 14 points in the paint, four more than the entire first half, while also shooting 3-for-4 from downtown in that span.

KU broke the game open with a 28-16 third quarter differential with some impressive shooting from the Jayhawks. Kansas shot 68.8% from the floor with sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti leading the way with nine points of her 19 in just the third quarter.

Putting the game away, Kansas outscored Saint Louis 24-11 to complete the 79-50 victory after shooting 50% from the floor and from deep in the quarter.

Bench scoring was a difference maker in this matchup. The Jayhawk bench outscored SLU’s bench 31-11.

"Depth is a strength of our team,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “We have had a lot of players out through the first month of practice, but a lot of development and chemistry continues to happen. We have had some good quarters, but we haven’t been pleased with any complete games. Now we have a very important trip to Vegas coming up."

Chatzileonti led the way for the Jayhawks with her 19 points, while Vuksic shot a perfect 4-for-4 from deep for 12 points in 10 minutes off the bench. Kansas had four players score in double figures in the game.

Kansas starts the season 4-0 and will play the Tennessee Lady Volunteers Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada.