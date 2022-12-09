Kansas women’s basketball improved to 8-0 after dominating No. 12 Arizona 77-50 on Thursday night. The Jayhawks used a balanced scoring attack, paint points, and fantastic defense to upset the Wildcats.
The win marked Kansas’ first road win over a ranked non-conference opponent since 2013.
“They are excited obviously, they understood the challenge that they faced coming into this environment and what an opportunity it was to demonstrate the experience that they have, the toughness they have,” head coach Brandon Schneider said, “I think we have a very together group and I think the last few weeks we have been playing defense really connected."
Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, led by senior center Taiyanna Jackson. Jackson had 19 points and 15 rebounds, her fourth double-double this season. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Other Jayhawks scoring in double figures were junior guard Chandler Prater with 19 points and senior guard Holly Kersgieter with 11 points.
Kansas was able to get whatever it wanted close to the rim, with 50 of the Jayhawks’ 77 points coming in the paint. The offense was also able to find easy points at the free-throw line. Kansas shot 16-18 from the line, led by Prater’s 13-13 performance.
The most impressive performance of the night may have come from Kansas’ defense. Arizona came into the game averaging 88.1 points per game, good enough for sixth in Division I. However, the Kansas defense did not allow the Wildcats to get anything going on offense, scoring only 50 points on 30.9% shooting from the field.
The Jayhawks also did a great job on the glass, outrebounding the Wildcats 51-31. The Kansas defense added seven steals and four blocks in a fantastic effort.
“We just wanted to come in and out-tough them, stick to our defensive plan, and play as a team,” Jackson said in an interview with Autumn Johnson.
Kansas will head home and take on Wichita State on Dec. 11 in Allen Fieldhouse. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.