Kansas women’s basketball opened the season at home with a 98-62 victory over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Wednesday night. The Jayhawks have won five straight home openers under head coach Brandon Schneider, putting them at 6-1 in his time at Kansas so far.

The Jayhawks dominated both sides of the ball in Wednesday’s win over the Cougars. They kept the offense rolling and the defense disruptive through all four quarters, shooting 54.5% from the field while holding SIUE to just 28.8% overall.

The Jayhawks’ 2021-2022 roster is a blend of veterans and newcomers, but the upperclassmen showed their experience in Wednesday’s win. Senior guard Aniya Thomas and graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau led the way for Kansas in the first half offensively, as Thomas put up 11 and Jackson went four for four from behind the arc for another 12.

Junior transfer center Taiyanna Jackson also made her presence known early against the Cougars with eight rebounds and four steals in the first half.

Her ability to force turnovers boosted Kansas’ performance defensively, as SIUE gave up 25 turnovers through the first two quarters. The Jayhawks had a significant turnover ratio early as well with 18, but their ability to capitalize and score 18 points off takeaways in the first half made up for it.

Kansas held a massive 46-17 lead over SIUE heading into halftime, most of which was due to a 54.8 shooting percentage from the field.

Despite Kansas’ ability to keep the offense moving coming out of the half, SIUE pulled out the stops and took advantage of Kansas’ defense. The Cougars only scored 17 points in the entirety of the first half, but outscored the Jayhawks 31-23 in the third quarter to narrow Kansas’ lead to 21 points entering the fourth.

After letting its guard down in the third, Kansas’ defense bounced back in the fourth to keep SIUE from closing the gap on the scoreboard. A combination of cleaning up turnovers and upping the aggressive approach on defense helped Kansas hold the Cougars to just 14 points in the fourth and a total of 19 field goals overall.

Thomas was Kansas’ leading scorer of the night with 25 points, which is already more than her season-high of 19 against West Virginia last year.

Kansas women’s basketball is back in action against Tennessee State on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.