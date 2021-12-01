Kansas women’s basketball dominated the turnover battle and limited UT-Rio Grande Valley to a single digit second-quarter in a 75-44 win Wednesday night.

Graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau told the media Wednesday that coach Brandon Schneider’s halftime message included needing to be more physical in the second half. And the Jayhawks responded by shooting 64.3% from the field in the third quarter, alongside forcing 13 turnovers in the second half.

But from the jump, the Jayhawks remained more timid. That was the theme for both teams, as Kansas and UTRGV shot under 30% from the field in the opening quarter.

The low shooting percentages lead to some long scoring droughts, with both teams suffering more than three minutes at a time without getting a basket to fall.

Kansas’ havoc-induced defense limited the Vaqueros to a meager five points in the second quarter, all while the Jayhawks created separation with 19 points of their own.

Starting the quarter 6-7 on field goals, it looked like the Jayhawks might explode offensively. However, the Vaqueros were able to rein it in, holding Kansas to 1-6 on field goal attempts to end the half. The Jayhawks also struggled from deep as the team was 0-8 behind the line in the half.

Coming out of the locker room with a 33-18 lead, Schneider made several offensive changes that ultimately played a role in the third quarter. UTRGV started the quarter well, going 4-6 with a couple of threes in the mix. The run was short lived though, as Kansas shut things down defensively and blew the game open.

The Jayhawks finished the third quarter on a 10-0 run, with six of those points coming off the first two three-pointers for Kansas from Brosseau and sophomore guard Mia Vuksic.

Kansas continued its dominance into the fourth, putting the game away. Junior center Taiyanna Jackson led the team with 13 points and a game-high three steals.

Kansas is back in action Sunday at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 2 p.m.