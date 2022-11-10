After a stellar season from Kansas women’s basketball, where the team advanced to its first NCAA tournament since 2013, the Jayhawks look to return to the tournament thanks to the complete depth on their roster.
Although the Jayhawks lost guard Aniya Thomas, who started for the team during its postseason run, as well as guard Erica Haynes-Overton, the team managed to retain four starters from a year ago. On top of that, Kansas added junior guard Wyvette Mayberry, who earned all-conference recognition from the American Athletic Conference in both seasons she played at the University of Tulsa.
Mayberry made her presence felt in her first start with the team on Wednesday against Jacksonville, where the Jayhawks ground out a 72-61 victory at home against the Dolphins. Mayberry scored eight points in the first half and finished +12 in her 14 minutes on the floor, creating a positive impact for the team.
“I thought tonight, especially in the first half, I brought a spark off the bench, just trying to get my teammates energy going,” Mayberry said. “I just feel like I need to get comfortable. Really just getting comfortable, getting the chemistry going. I’m just glad we got this first game under our belt, honestly.”
Coach Brandon Schneider spoke of Mayberry with high regard.
“We play with more pace when she’s in the game, regardless of where she is. I think she’s a player who can guard her position. She can score at all three levels,” Schneider said. “She may turn into one of our top two, definitely top three three-point shooters. She’s a player that definitely makes us a better team.”
It may not take long for Mayberry to leap herself into a starting role for the Jayhawks, but for now, that starting spot belongs to none other than sophomore guard Sanna Strom. Strom showed how she earned that spot by knocking down two threes against the Dolphins, highlighted by a tough and-one shot from deep in the first quarter.
“We had four starters back from a year ago who were in the lineup. Sonna has played really well, was outstanding in our two scrimmages, but we have Wyvette, and Chandler [Prater] who I think are also competing, potentially for a starting role if you will,” Schneider said. “Sonna’s definitely earned that spot at this point.”
With talented players like Strom and Mayberry, Schneider will have plenty to consider as far as how he will disperse minutes to a loaded Kansas roster.
Kansas saw eight of its players score against Jacksonville, with three players racking up double-digit points, led by senior guard Holly Kersgieter and senior center Taiyanna Jackson. And although Kersgieter and Jackson led the team in the scoring column in their victory, they know they’ve got help around them to lighten the scoring load.
“Teams just can’t scout two people. We have everyone on the bench who can literally score, so it feels nice.” Jackson said.
Kersgieter led the team last season with 13.4 points per game, while Jackson set a school record with 95 blocks on the season. And with 11 upperclassmen on the roster and players fighting for more minutes on the floor, Schneider knows the pressure is on for everyone on the team, no matter how good they’ve been in the past.
“The worst thing for a coach is to be held hostage by players who know that they’re going to play regardless of how they play, and that’s not the case this year,” Schneider said. “If people aren’t getting the job done or if they’re not giving the appropriate effort or playing to the scouting report, then we’ve got other people over there that we can go to.”
Kansas starts 1-0 on the season and returns on Nov. 16 against UT-Arlington in Allen Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.