Kansas women’s basketball played host to Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville in its season opener and defeated the Cougars 98-62 Wednesday thanks in part to a strong defensive presence.

Through the first five minutes of the first quarter, the Jayhawks made just two shots. However, the Kansas frontcourt anchored by transfer junior center Taiyanna Jackson kept the team in control.

“She’s got the ability to really be disruptive, whether it’s at the rim or it’s getting out in passing lanes,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “You don’t see many kids that are 6’6” getting poke steals and going down and getting layups.”

Jackson racked up three steals and a block in the opening quarter alone. She finished the game with five points, five steals and two blocks in her Kansas debut.

The Jayhawks defense held SIUE to just six points in the first quarter, including two field goals and splitting a pair of free throws. Kansas switched all ball screens and ball reversals which limited the Cougars in their offensive approach.

Kansas held a 29 point lead heading into the break, as the Cougars shot a dismal 12.1% from the field and 8.3% from behind the arc. Moreover, 18 SIUE turnovers translated into 18 points for the Jayhawks on the other end.

“I felt we were very disruptive,” senior guard Aniya Thomas said. “We got a lot of deflections today and we were very aggressive.”

Kansas did have ball control issues too, committing 17 turnovers to the Cougars full-court press efforts.

In the third quarter, the Jayhawks stopped applying defensive pressure, which allowed the SIUE offense to find its footing. The Cougars outscored the Jayhawks on the period 31-23 -- shooting nearly 70% and scoring more points than their entire first-half total.

Nonetheless, KU returned to its on-ball defensive schemes in the fourth quarter and put away the Cougars as they shot 23.5% from the field. Winning by 36, Kansas forced a total of 26 turnovers, including 13 steals.

“You’re trying to develop an identity on the defensive end and some chemistry on the offensive end, there’s a lot for us to learn from,” Schneider said.

Kansas hosts Tennessee State Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.